Interview with Victor Scott II

Happy Saturday, Viva El Birdos!

The VEB Podcast was back this week with another prospect interview! This time with another speedster. Meet Victor Scott II!

Scott was drafted in the 5th round in 2022. He produced a 115 wRC+ last year during his first exposure to professional pitchers in A ball. This year he raced through A+, providing a 118 wRC+ centered around quality contact skills and average walk rates. He hit .282 with a .117 ISO.

That earned him a mid-season promotion to AA. So far so good for a 22-year-old player with a 70-80 grade speed and light power. He’s hitting .302 and his K rate has held steady at just over 16%. His walk rate has dropped now that he is facing pitchers who can better control their breaking pitches in the zone. His ISO has also taken a step back. That leaves him with a below-average 95 wRC+ at AA.

But steals don’t count in that. Neither does defense. That’s where his real value lies.

As of the time of recording, Scott had 75 stolen bases on the season over A+ and AA. That’s in just 104 games. Incredible! In the podcast he talks a lot about his approach to steals, how he reads and times pitchers, and how the new rules have impacted his stolen base game.

Scott also has the ability to be an elite centerfielder. Frankly, he’s probably already there. He’s made a slew of highlight reel catches. Plus he makes a bunch of very normal looking catches on balls that other center fielders don’t even get it. His speed is simply elite and it shows up in every aspect of his game.

If that description reminds you of some legendary Cardinals from a bygone decade, you’re not alone. Scott has sought out Vince Coleman and the two connect regularly. He’s also worked with Willie McGee. If you love the 1980s runnin’ redbirds, Scott is your guy!

As always you can watch or listen to the podcast right here on the site. Audio and video are both available. If you want to take them with you, you can download the audio version through most of the major podcast outlets. Video is available via YouTube.

Audio Podcast

Video Podcast

Next up on the podcast, we’ll talk a little bit about what we’re seeing from the young Cardinals, particularly Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn. Look for that in two weeks!