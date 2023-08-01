BREAKING: Paul DeJong traded to the Toronto Blue Jays

Trade deadline day keeps on rolling as John Mozeliak and his team fired off their third deal in the past few days.

Sources: Blue Jays in advanced talks to acquire Paul DeJong. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 1, 2023

This time it’s long-time shortstop Paul DeJong, who will provide insurance on the infield with the recent injury to Bo Bichette.

In return, the Cardinals receive Matt Svanson, a 24-year-old reliever in A+. He’s a 24-year-old, hard-throwing reliever with a fastball touching 98 MPH.

Svanson was drafted in the 13th round by the Blue Jays out of Lehigh University, He started 22 games in his collegiate career.

In 29.1 IP at A+, the hard-throwing righty mustered a 1.23 ERA to go along with a strong 21.7 K-BB%. Svanson’s 2.55 FIP is also nice, but he’s older for the level and should continue to rise quickly.

Toronto had just recently promoted him to their AA affiliate, so it’s highly likely he’ll be assigned to Springfield once the deal is finalized.

Jon Morosi had the deal first.