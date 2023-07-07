Cardinals Salvage Finale In Miami

The Cardinals really should have won three out of four. There’s no excuse for them not doing so. But a win is a win, and I’ll take it any day of the week. After poor outings from Adam Wainwright and Matthew Liberatore, Jack Flaherty pitched like his 2019 self and gave the Cardinals 6.2 scoreless innings on a season-high 111 pitches.

Mind you, while this is encouraging, it does not mean that the Cardinals are back and ready to go on a run. But it was still nice to see. Nolan Arenado jumpstarted the offense with a solo shot in the sixth inning. Alec Burleson and Nolan Gorman added on in the later innings.

Giovanny Gallegos threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning before turning it over to Jordan Hicks, who retired the side in the ninth. Let’s get into some takeaways from tonight’s W.

Jack does it again

Just as he had against the Yankees, Jack Flaherty put the Cardinals on his back and helped them put an end to their losing skid, setting up a three-game weekend series with the White Sox.

I must say it was encouraging to see Flaherty pitch like his old self again. This will probably help boost his trade value as the deadline approaches, meaning the Cardinals may be able to get something good for him, whatever that may be.

He also struck out five batters, walked two, and scattered nine hits.

Tempers flare in seventh

As Flaherty was exiting, he and Willson Contreras got into a little argument with Bryan De La Cruz and the Marlins. De La Cruz celebrated his walk and began chirping at Flaherty.

Contreras then stepped in and told him to lock it up. That’s when a few members of the Marlins came rushing over to home plate. Fortunately, order was restored, but I thought it was weird to see that and didn’t think any of that was necessary.

I don’t mind De La Cruz being happy for his team and celebrating, but Jim Edmonds correctly pointed out that what followed didn’t need to happen, and I agree with him.

Hicks bounces back

I have to say, it was great to see Jordan Hicks bounce back after last night’s collapse. You could tell he was extra energized and had something to prove. Sure enough, he threw a perfect ninth to secure the win and end the Cardinals losing streak.

More performances like this will certainly boost his value if the Cardinals do end up trading him. It also seemed like his confidence was back. Last night, it wasn’t hard for me to tell how shaken he was by his errant throw that ultimately won the game for the Marlins. But tonight, he was locked in.

The Cardinals head to the South Side of Chicago for a three-game set with the White Sox to close out the first half.