St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins - A game thread for July 5, 2023

Game 86

By Blake Newberry
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Miami Marlins tonight at 5:40 pm CT. Here is tonight’s Cardinals lineup (note: Edman has been scratched and replaced in the lineup by Dylan Carlson with Carlson playing RF and Nootbaar sliding over to CF):

