St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins - A game thread for July 5, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Miami Marlins tonight at 5:40 pm CT. Here is tonight’s Cardinals lineup (note: Edman has been scratched and replaced in the lineup by Dylan Carlson with Carlson playing RF and Nootbaar sliding over to CF):

Brendan Donovan returns to the starting lineup tonight and will be at DH because of his arm injury.



The #STLCards and #Marlins start Game 3 of their four-game series at 5:40 P.M. CT tonight from Miami’s Loan Depot Park. pic.twitter.com/L90f0T4OxS — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) July 5, 2023