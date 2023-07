Good morning, VEB.

Today is the Fourth of July and as I am traveling with limited internet connection, I don’t have an article for you today.

But while I’m leaving you empty-handed, the Cardinals aren’t. Game 2 of the series against the Marlins starts at 12:10 today. Can Adam Wainwright bounce back from his struggles to earn with number 199? We’ll find out in a couple of hours.

Enjoy the holiday and post away!