Filed under: St. Louis Cardinals Game Threads St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 29, 2023 game 106 By lil_scooter93 Jul 29, 2023, 6:15pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 29, 2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs this evening at 6:15 pm CT. More From Viva El Birdos Injured pitchers the Cardinals could target at the deadline In play, (outs): Tauchman robs Burleson of walk-off, Cardinals of win St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 28, 2023 Should the Cardinals acquire Logan Gilbert? VEB Podcast: Jeff Jones Previews the Trade Deadline St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 27, 2023 Loading comments...
Loading comments...