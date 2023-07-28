VEB Podcast: Jeff Jones Previews the Trade Deadline

The VEB Podcast is back!

Frequent contributor and friend-of-the-site Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat joins the writing team to preview the trade deadline.

We cover the most recent rumors — from Nolan Arenado and the Dodgers to an extension for Jordan Hicks and Jack Flaherty. Then we jump into how the market is shaping up for potential deals for the Cardinals’ pending free agents Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty, the relievers, and Paul DeJong.

It’s a fast-moving episode since Jeff was up against a hard-out in advance of Thursday night’s game against the Cubs. Once he heads out, the writing team spent another half hour dialoguing about his reporting and making our own predictions for the deadline.

As always you can listen or watch right here on the site. If you’re on the go, audio is available through most major podcast outlets. Video is there on YouTube if you want to see Heather’s cats wander across frame, lol!

Podcast Audio

Podcast Video

The VEB Podcast will be back next week once the dust from the trade deadline has cleared to talk about what happened, evaluate it, and discuss what it means for the future. We’re hoping to have another guest commentator join us. Look for that next Friday or Saturday!