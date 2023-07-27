 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 27, 2023

game 104

By lil_scooter93
/ new

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CUBS CARDINALS
Mike Tauchman - CF Brendan Donovan - DH
Nico Hoerner - 2B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Ian Happ - LF Nolan Arenado - 3B
Cody Bellinger - 1B Willson Contreras - C
Seiya Suzuki - RF Tyler O'Neill - LF
Dansby Swanson - SS Jordan Walker - RF
Christopher Morel - DH Nolan Gorman - 2B
Yan Gomes - C Dylan Carlson - CF
Miles Mastrobuoni - 3B Taylor Motter - SS
Justin Steele - LHP Miles Mikolas - RHP

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...