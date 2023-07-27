St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 27, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups CUBS CARDINALS Mike Tauchman - CF Brendan Donovan - DH Nico Hoerner - 2B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Ian Happ - LF Nolan Arenado - 3B Cody Bellinger - 1B Willson Contreras - C Seiya Suzuki - RF Tyler O'Neill - LF Dansby Swanson - SS Jordan Walker - RF Christopher Morel - DH Nolan Gorman - 2B Yan Gomes - C Dylan Carlson - CF Miles Mastrobuoni - 3B Taylor Motter - SS Justin Steele - LHP Miles Mikolas - RHP