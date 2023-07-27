St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 27, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CUBS
|CARDINALS
|Mike Tauchman - CF
|Brendan Donovan - DH
|Nico Hoerner - 2B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Ian Happ - LF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Cody Bellinger - 1B
|Willson Contreras - C
|Seiya Suzuki - RF
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Christopher Morel - DH
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Yan Gomes - C
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Miles Mastrobuoni - 3B
|Taylor Motter - SS
|Justin Steele - LHP
|Miles Mikolas - RHP
