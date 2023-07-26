St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks- A game thread for July 26, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon at 2:40 pm CT. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|DIAMONDBACKS
|Brendan Donovan - DH
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Lars Nootbaar - CF
|Corbin Carroll - LF
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Dominic Canzone - DH
|Alec Burleson - RF
|Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
|Taylor Motter - 3B
|Jake McCarthy - RF
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Jose Herrera - C
|Jack Flaherty - RHP
|Zac Gallen - RHP
