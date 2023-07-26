 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks- A game thread for July 26, 2023

game 103

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon at 2:40 pm CT. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS DIAMONDBACKS
Brendan Donovan - DH Geraldo Perdomo - SS
Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Ketel Marte - 2B
Lars Nootbaar - CF Corbin Carroll - LF
Tyler O'Neill - LF Christian Walker - 1B
Nolan Gorman - 2B Dominic Canzone - DH
Alec Burleson - RF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
Taylor Motter - 3B Jake McCarthy - RF
Paul DeJong - SS Alek Thomas - CF
Andrew Knizner - C Jose Herrera - C
Jack Flaherty - RHP Zac Gallen - RHP

