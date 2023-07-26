St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks- A game thread for July 26, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon at 2:40 pm CT. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups CARDINALS DIAMONDBACKS Brendan Donovan - DH Geraldo Perdomo - SS Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Ketel Marte - 2B Lars Nootbaar - CF Corbin Carroll - LF Tyler O'Neill - LF Christian Walker - 1B Nolan Gorman - 2B Dominic Canzone - DH Alec Burleson - RF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Taylor Motter - 3B Jake McCarthy - RF Paul DeJong - SS Alek Thomas - CF Andrew Knizner - C Jose Herrera - C Jack Flaherty - RHP Zac Gallen - RHP