Filed under: St. Louis Cardinals Game Threads St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 22, 2023 game 99 By lil_scooter93 Jul 22, 2023, 1:20pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 22, 2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 1:20 pm CT. More From Viva El Birdos The Trade Deadline Game Poor decisions, bad umpiring bring Cards win streak to an end St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 21, 2023 Cards’ winning streak reaches six games following 7-2 shellacking of Cubs St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 20, 2023 The St. Louis Cardinals season continues against the Chicago Cubs Loading comments...
Loading comments...