St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 20, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs this evening at 7:05 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups CARDINALS CUBS Lars Nootbaar - CF Nico Hoerner - SS Paul Goldschmidt - DH Seiya Suzuki - RF Nolan Gorman - 2B Ian Happ - LF Nolan Arenado - 3B Cody Bellinger - CF Willson Contreras - C Yan Gomes - C Alec Burleson - 1B Christopher Morel - 2B Tyler O'Neill - LF Patrick Wisdom - 3B Jordan Walker - RF Trey Mancini - 1B Paul DeJong - SS Miguel Amaya - DH Steven Matz - LHP Marcus Stroman - RHP