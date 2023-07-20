 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 20, 2023

game 97

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs this evening at 7:05 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS CUBS
Lars Nootbaar - CF Nico Hoerner - SS
Paul Goldschmidt - DH Seiya Suzuki - RF
Nolan Gorman - 2B Ian Happ - LF
Nolan Arenado - 3B Cody Bellinger - CF
Willson Contreras - C Yan Gomes - C
Alec Burleson - 1B Christopher Morel - 2B
Tyler O'Neill - LF Patrick Wisdom - 3B
Jordan Walker - RF Trey Mancini - 1B
Paul DeJong - SS Miguel Amaya - DH
Steven Matz - LHP Marcus Stroman - RHP

