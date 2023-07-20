St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for July 20, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs this evening at 7:05 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|CUBS
|Lars Nootbaar - CF
|Nico Hoerner - SS
|Paul Goldschmidt - DH
|Seiya Suzuki - RF
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Ian Happ - LF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Cody Bellinger - CF
|Willson Contreras - C
|Yan Gomes - C
|Alec Burleson - 1B
|Christopher Morel - 2B
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Patrick Wisdom - 3B
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Trey Mancini - 1B
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Miguel Amaya - DH
|Steven Matz - LHP
|Marcus Stroman - RHP
