Three Harsh Realities That Cardinals Fans Need To Accept

It’s no secret at this point that 2023 has been a disastrous season for the Cardinals. They entered Saturday’s doubleheader against the Yankees with a record of 33-47 and trailed the Reds by 10 games in the NL Central.

This has led many fans to call for change within the organization, from the front office all the way down to the coaching staff and the team’s roster. However, July is here and the Cardinals haven’t done anything to stop this.

At this point, I think we as fans have reached the acceptance stage of this season and don’t have much hope of a potential turnaround. There may still be those that are hoping something can change for this team, but I think we all know that it’s not likely.

With that being said, here are three harsh realities Cardinals fans are going to have to accept, if any haven’t already.

The Cardinals Are Done

There is a part of me that thinks things could change, I’ll admit, The NL Central is not a good division. However, it appears to be getting better, and sooner or later, we won’t be able to use that as a reason to hold onto false hope.

I don’t see a 17-game winning streak happening with this bunch, nor do I see a 10.5 game comeback coming. I think it’s safe to say that this season is a lost cause. It’s hard for Cardinals fans to accept, given that we’re all so used to winning. But it’s not happening this year.

Adam Wainwright May Not Have A Happy Ending

Earlier in June, it looked like Adam Wainwright had turned the corner and was finally coming into his own for his final MLB season. However, his last two starts have been absolutely abysmal.

He owns a 7.45 ERA after getting torched by the Astros on Thursday. With this being his last season, we all were hoping he could get hot and defy father time once more. However, father time is undefeated for a reason, and it’s clear that Wainwright just doesn't have it anymore.

That’s not to say I don’t think he can pitch some good games, but his season has not gone well, and the 2023 campaign more than likely will not end with him closing out the World Series one last time.

Not everybody gets to finish the way Albert Pujols did.

Nobody Is Getting Fired

After the Cardinals were swept by the Giants, I read a tweet that said if John Mozeliak and/or Oli Marmol weren’t fired the next day, then the Cardinals would ultimately ride out the 2023 season with them.

I personally agreed with that sentiment and think it still holds true now. I have been calling for some change within the organization for some time and think that it would do some good for the team.

However, I don’t see it happening. If Mo fires Marmol, which he won’t, it makes him look bad for burning through three managers in six years. Bill DeWitt seemingly trusts Mo with his life and doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to get rid of him.

In fact, he got extended through 2025. So as much as we all don’t want to admit it, there will be no firings. Mo and Marmol will have their jobs next season.