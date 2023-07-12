 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VEB Podcast: Community Questions & Topics For Discussion

Got a question for the writers or a topic for us to discuss? Ask us anything!

By J. P. Hill
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, Viva El Birdos!

The VEB Podcast will be back together on Thursday night to record our latest episode. We thought we could cover the All-Star game, the MLB Draft, and look back at the disaster that was the first half of the season.

We also want to take your questions. So, ask away! Use the comments section to ask us questions about any of those topics, or anything else that you want to hear us talk about.

We will try to get to as many community questions as we can!

The podcast will record on Thursday night and publish here on Saturday morning in the 8 am slot. Listen to hear our answers to your questions.

