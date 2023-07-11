The All-Star Game Game

Happy All-Star Game, Viva El Birdos!

Here’s everything you need to know about the game! Then, after the info, I have little All-Star Game game that we can play to add a little bit of fun, competition, and reason for us suffering Cards fans to watch.

Game Information

Game Time: 7 PM CST (8 PM EST)

Location: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, home of the Mariners

TV: Fox

AL Starter: Gerritt Cole

NL Starter: Zac Gallen

Lineups:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1. Marcus Semien, 2B (TEX)

2. Shohei Ohtani, DH (LAA)

3. Randy Arozarena, LF (TB)

4. Corey Seager, SS (TEX)

5. Yandy Díaz, 1B (TB)

6. Adolis García, RF (TEX)

7. Austin Hays, CF (BAL)

8. Josh Jung, 3B (TEX)

9. Jonah Heim, C (TEX)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., RF (ATL)

2. Freddie Freeman, 1B (LAD)

3. Mookie Betts, CF (LAD)

4. J.D. Martinez, DH (LAD)

5. Nolan Arenado, 3B (STL)

6. Luis Arraez, 2B (MIA)

7. Sean Murphy, C (ATL)

8. Corbin Carroll, LF (AZ)

9. Orlando Arcia, SS (ATL)

Now to our little community game! Over on Twitter, @cardinalsgifs and @C70 lead a little fun competition during Cardinals games called “Bombs Away”. If you haven’t participated in it, you should do so sometime!

I don’t want to take away from their fun, but I do want to do something similar here for this game. A little friendly, points-based competition for our commenters. Make your predictions to the following questions. You’ll get a different amount of points for each question. The person with the most points after the game will win $100 in VEB Bucks, a completely made up reward currency that has no purpose whatsoever.

Here are the questions, which scale up in terms of difficulty and/or interest to us as Cardinals fans.

Who will win the All-Star Game? (5 points) Who will be the winning pitcher for the All-Star Game? (10 points) How many home runs will be hit in the game? (15 points) Who will be the MVP? (20 points) What inning will the first home run be hit? (20 points) What player will hit the first home run? (25 points) What will Nolan Arenado do in his first at-bat? Options: fly out, ground out, foul out, strike out, reach on error, reach on fielders’ choice, walk, hit, hit-by-pitch, double/triple, home run. (25 points) What former Cardinal will have the best game? Name them & what they’ll do. (30 points)

Post your answers in the comments! Cut off for entries will be game time. Or soon thereafter. We’re not taking this very seriously. Keep track of your score!

We’ll determine a winner tomorrow morning and I’ll update this article with a shout-out! Have fun!

To make commenting easier, just copy the following and add your answers when you comment: