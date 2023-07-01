Double Header Open Thread

Morning, Viva El Birdos!

The Cardinals were rained out last night. Hope everyone is ok after that pretty brief but pretty powerful storm that went through yesterday.

The rain means that the Cards will take on the Yankees today in a split doubleheader.

Game times: 1:15 CDT and 6:15 CDT

With a game coming in just a few hours and with me still traveling with extremely questionable internet, the morning post is yours!

Any one have a favorite double header memory?

Any one have a favorite Cardinals vs. Yankees memory?

The Cards are playing two. Let’s hope they can win two. Because they desperately need the wins.