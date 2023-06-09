St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for June 9, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this evening at 7:15 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|CARDINALS
|Kevin Newman - 3B
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Matt McLain - 2B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Jonathan India - DH
|Nolan Gorman - DH
|Elly De La Cruz - SS
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Spencer Steer - 1B
|Willson Contreras - C
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Tommy Edman - CF
|Stuart Fairchild - LF
|Paul DeJong - SS
|T.J. Hopkins - RF
|Jordan Walker - LF
|Jose Barrero - CF
|Dylan Carlson - RF
|Ben Lively - RHP
|J. Montgomery - LHP
