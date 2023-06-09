 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for June 9, 2023

game 64

By lil_scooter93
/ new

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this evening at 7:15 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

REDS CARDINALS
Kevin Newman - 3B Brendan Donovan - 2B
Matt McLain - 2B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Jonathan India - DH Nolan Gorman - DH
Elly De La Cruz - SS Nolan Arenado - 3B
Spencer Steer - 1B Willson Contreras - C
Tyler Stephenson - C Tommy Edman - CF
Stuart Fairchild - LF Paul DeJong - SS
T.J. Hopkins - RF Jordan Walker - LF
Jose Barrero - CF Dylan Carlson - RF
Ben Lively - RHP J. Montgomery - LHP

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...