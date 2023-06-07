 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers - A game thread for June 7, 2023

game 63

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Texas Rangers this evening at 7:05 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS RANGERS
Brendan Donovan - 2B Marcus Semien - 2B
Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Corey Seager - SS
Nolan Gorman - DH Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Nolan Arenado - 3B Josh Jung - 3B
Willson Contreras - C Jonah Heim - DH
Alec Burleson - LF Travis Jankowski - CF
Paul DeJong - SS Robbie Grossman - RF
Jordan Walker - RF Josh Smith - LF
Tommy Edman - CF Sandy Leon - C
Jack Flaherty - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

