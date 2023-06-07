St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers - A game thread for June 7, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Texas Rangers this evening at 7:05 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|RANGERS
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Nolan Gorman - DH
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Willson Contreras - C
|Jonah Heim - DH
|Alec Burleson - LF
|Travis Jankowski - CF
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Josh Smith - LF
|Tommy Edman - CF
|Sandy Leon - C
|Jack Flaherty - RHP
|Jon Gray - RHP
