Burleson Launches Solo Shot, Redbirds Salvage Rubber Match 1-0

It was a quiet day at GlobeLife Park as the Cardinals stole the final game of a three-match set against the Texas Rangers.

Jack Flaherty had a shaky start after showing better command as of late. He still went six scoreless with eight punchouts but allowed five free passes.

Although technically the contest's loser, it was fair to say that Flaherty was outdueled by Jon Gray. I’d argue he was the player of the game were it not for Burleson’s go-ahead dinger in the eighth. Gray went the distance, allowing just four hits including the homer to Burleson, while fanning twelve Cardinal batters.

Leading AL MVP candidate Marcus Semien began the short spectacle of highlights with a flashy double-play, erasing both Nolan Arenado and Alec Burleson.

Of course, our play of the game was the Alec Burleson solo shot that gave St. Louis the 1-0 lead; he crushed it 375 feet into the right field seats.

Ryan Helsley came on in the ninth to secure the save, punching out Robbie Grossman and Adolis Garcia before getting Mitch Garver to pop out. I couldn’t help but hold my breath as Paul DeJong and Oscar Mercardo both converged to play this fly ball.

The Redbirds are off tomorrow, as our coverage continues on Friday night against Elly de la Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds.

