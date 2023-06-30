Filed under: St. Louis Cardinals Game Threads St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees - A game thread for June 30, 2023 game 81 By lil_scooter93 Jun 30, 2023, 7:15pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees - A game thread for June 30, 2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the New York Yankees this evening at 7:15 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups: https://baseballsavant.mlb.com/savant-player/gerrit-cole-543037?stats=statcast-r-pitching-mlb More From Viva El Birdos The St. Louis Cardinals have an upcoming series against the New York Yankees Looking back at the three worst trades in the last decade for the Cardinals St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros - A game thread for June 29, 2023 A look at Goldschmidt’s trade value plus a potential extension Astros unload on Gallegos in the eighth, Cardinals fall 10-7 St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros - A game thread for June 28, 2023 Loading comments...
Loading comments...