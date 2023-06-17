Filed under: St. Louis Cardinals Game Threads St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets - A game thread for June 17, 2023 game 71 By lil_scooter93 Jun 17, 2023, 3:10pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets - A game thread for June 17, 2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the New York Mets this afternoon at 3:10 pm CT. More From Viva El Birdos The Cardinals played another baseball game and lost, 6-1 St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets - A game thread for June 16, 2023 The St. Louis Cardinals will be at a baseball stadium at the same time as the New York Mets (and maybe some games will break out) I have never seen the St. Louis Cardinals lose like this Bullpen Falters Late Yet Again As Redbirds Fall to Giants 8-5 St. Louis Cardinals vs San Francisco Giants - A game thread for June 14, 2023 Loading comments...
Loading comments...