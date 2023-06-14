Bullpen Falters Late Yet Again As Redbirds Fall to Giants 8-5

The merry-go-round of blown saves took another spin this afternoon in St. Louis, as the Cardinals have now surrendered their National League-leading fifteenth blown save of the season.

Jordan Montgomery got off to a rough start, allowing two runs but recovered well throughout. He went six strong, allowing three runs on seven hits.

After a Thairo Estrada single gave the Giants a 1-0 lead, Patrick Bailey drove in his run to give San Fran an early 2-0 lead.

It wasn’t long before Tommy Edman put a charge into the Busch Stadium crowd with a grand slam that put St. Louis back on top 4-2.

Jordan Walker had himself another nice game, going 2-5 with an RBI single.

We fast-forward to the 9th inning, where Giovanny Gallegos came to close things down. Walker returned, making a scary catch near the foul line. I’d be lying to you if I thought he wasn’t going to blow an Achilles on this play with the way he fielded it:

Mike Yastrzemski came up next; we all know what happened from there:

Yastrzemski clubbed a two-run job that tied the game. When the Cardinals were unable to walk it off in the 9th, they sent ailing starter Steven Matz to eat innings. He wouldn’t have to eat many as he surrendered three runs on three hits.

Thairo Estrada, Wilmer Flores, and LaMonte Wade Jr. all registered RBI singles off of Matz, giving Camilo Doval more than enough insurance to secure an 8-5 win for the Gigantes.

We return tomorrow from the Big Apple as the Cardinals take on the New York Mets. Miles Mikolas (4-2, 4.03 ERA) will take on Tylor Megill (5-4, 5.14 ERA) as Oli Marmol and the club attempt to curb this nightmare season.