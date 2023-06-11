St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for June 11, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon at 1:15 pm CT — weather permitting because it looks like it is going to rain all day. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|CARDINALS
|TJ Friedl - CF
|Brendan Donovan - 1B
|Matt McLain - SS
|Paul Goldschmidt - DH
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Elly De La Cruz - 3B
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Spencer Steer - 1B
|Willson Contreras - C
|Tyler Stephenson - DH
|Dylan Carlson - RF
|Will Benson - RF
|Jordan Walker - LF
|Stuart Fairchild - LF
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Curt Casali - C
|Tommy Edman - CF
|Hunter Greene - RHP
|Adam Wainwright - RHP
Loading comments...