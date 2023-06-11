St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for June 11, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon at 1:15 pm CT — weather permitting because it looks like it is going to rain all day. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups REDS CARDINALS TJ Friedl - CF Brendan Donovan - 1B Matt McLain - SS Paul Goldschmidt - DH Jonathan India - 2B Nolan Gorman - 2B Elly De La Cruz - 3B Nolan Arenado - 3B Spencer Steer - 1B Willson Contreras - C Tyler Stephenson - DH Dylan Carlson - RF Will Benson - RF Jordan Walker - LF Stuart Fairchild - LF Paul DeJong - SS Curt Casali - C Tommy Edman - CF Hunter Greene - RHP Adam Wainwright - RHP