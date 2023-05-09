Filed under: St. Louis Cardinals Game Threads St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for May 9, 2023 game 37 By lil_scooter93 May 9, 2023, 6:40pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for May 9, 2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs this evening at 6:40 pm CT. More From Viva El Birdos Early Minor League Storylines Two’s a streak! Contreras torments former club as Cardinals hand Cubs 3-1 loss at Wrigley St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for May 8, 2023 Fingers crossed for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs Minor League Update - May 2023 Edition Cardinals hang a dozen runs on Detroit in 12-6 win, snap eight-game losing streak Loading comments...
Loading comments...