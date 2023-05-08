 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for May 8, 2023

game 36

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs this evening at 6:40 pm CT. Here are tonight's lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS CUBS
Lars Nootbaar - RF Nico Hoerner - 2B
Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Dansby Swanson - SS
Nolan Gorman - 2B Ian Happ - LF
Nolan Arenado - 3B Cody Bellinger - CF
Willson Contreras - DH Seiya Suzuki - RF
Brendan Donovan - LF Trey Mancini - DH
Dylan Carlson - CF Matt Mervis - 1B
Tommy Edman - SS Patrick Wisdom - 3B
Andrew Knizner - C Tucker Barnhart - C
Miles Mikolas - RHP Marcus Stroman - RHP

