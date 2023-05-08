St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for May 8, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Detroit Tigers this evening at 6:40 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|CUBS
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Nico Hoerner - 2B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Ian Happ - LF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Cody Bellinger - CF
|Willson Contreras - DH
|Seiya Suzuki - RF
|Brendan Donovan - LF
|Trey Mancini - DH
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Matt Mervis - 1B
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Patrick Wisdom - 3B
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Tucker Barnhart - C
|Miles Mikolas - RHP
|Marcus Stroman - RHP
