St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers - A game thread for May 7, 2023

game 35

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Detroit Tigers this afternoon at 1:15 pm CT. The forecast is calling for rain today and really all this coming week so it is anyone’s guess if any of these games end up postponed. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

TIGERS CARDINALS
Matt Vierling - RF Lars Nootbaar - RF
Javier Baez - SS Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Riley Greene - CF Nolan Gorman - 2B
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Nolan Arenado - 3B
Andy Ibanez - 3B Willson Contreras - DH
Eric Haase - LF Brendan Donovan - LF
Miguel Cabrera - DH Dylan Carlson - CF
Jonathan Schoop - 2B Tommy Edman - SS
Jake Rogers - C Andrew Knizner - C
Alex Faedo - RHP Steven Matz - LHP

