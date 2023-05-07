St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers - A game thread for May 7, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Detroit Tigers this afternoon at 1:15 pm CT. The forecast is calling for rain today and really all this coming week so it is anyone’s guess if any of these games end up postponed. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|CARDINALS
|Matt Vierling - RF
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Javier Baez - SS
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Riley Greene - CF
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Andy Ibanez - 3B
|Willson Contreras - DH
|Eric Haase - LF
|Brendan Donovan - LF
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Jake Rogers - C
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Alex Faedo - RHP
|Steven Matz - LHP
