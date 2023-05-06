St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers - A game thread for May 6, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Detroit Tigers this afternoon at 1:15 pm CT. The forecast is calling for rain today and really all this coming week so it is anyone’s guess if any of these games end up postponed. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|CARDINALS
|Zach McKinstry - 2B
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Riley Greene - CF
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Javier Baez - DH
|Willson Contreras - DH
|Nick Maton - 3B
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Alec Burleson - LF
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Matt Vierling - RF
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Eric Haase - C
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Zack Short - SS
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Spencer Turnbull - RHP
|Adam Wainwright - RHP
