St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers - A game thread for May 6, 2023

game 34

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Detroit Tigers this afternoon at 1:15 pm CT. The forecast is calling for rain today and really all this coming week so it is anyone’s guess if any of these games end up postponed. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

TIGERS CARDINALS
Zach McKinstry - 2B Lars Nootbaar - RF
Riley Greene - CF Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Javier Baez - DH Willson Contreras - DH
Nick Maton - 3B Nolan Arenado - 3B
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Alec Burleson - LF
Akil Baddoo - LF Paul DeJong - SS
Matt Vierling - RF Brendan Donovan - 2B
Eric Haase - C Dylan Carlson - CF
Zack Short - SS Andrew Knizner - C
Spencer Turnbull - RHP Adam Wainwright - RHP

