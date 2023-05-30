Won-Bin Cho: Breaking Down the Cardinals’ Next International Star

Won-Bin Cho is all about taking risks.

The South Korea native put on a show at Brian Domenico’s annual High School Power Showcase, a home run derby-style tournament that has previously featured stars like Bryce Harper and former Cardinal Randal Grichuk.

It was this performance that propelled Won-Bin into the national spotlight and onto MLB draft boards. Considered to be a premium prospect for the 2021 KBO Draft, he instead took the route less traveled and signed with the Redbirds for $500,000, a bonus on par with that of a fourth-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft.

He made his debut alongside other recent high school graduates in the Florida Complex League this past Summer, where he showed flashes of what his five-tool skillset could eventually develop into. Cho posted a 118 wRC+ at the level across 100 plate appearances, although this value is buoyed by a 20% BB% with poor barrel accuracy.

After receiving an invite to Spring Training, Cho was assigned to the single-A Palm Beach Cardinals. Won-Bin has still struggled to make consistent contact while having his raw juice and elite plate discipline play for him early on. Despite this, he’s posted some of the highest exit velocities in a pitcher-friendly Florida State League, doing so as a teenager.

2023 has seen much of the same so far for WBC, with his early returns clearly dictating a tale of two halves.

Won-Bin Cho 2023 Offensive Breakdown by Date Range Date range Sweet Spot % Hard Hit % Barrel % AVG/BABIP GB% wRC+ Avg EV (MPH) Max EV (MPH) BB% K% Date range Sweet Spot % Hard Hit % Barrel % AVG/BABIP GB% wRC+ Avg EV (MPH) Max EV (MPH) BB% K% 4/6/2023-4/26/2023 42.1 25.8 5.3 0.341/0.443 57.9 65 79.6 106.2 14.3 20.4 4/27/2023-5/28/2023 21.1 35.5 3.2 0.122/0.133 64.5 148 86.5 111.1 13.7 21.1

Cho’s raw toolset is amongst the best in the organization, but with such variance in his future value, he could end up fizzling out in the minors or could turn into St. Louis’s next star outfielder. Let’s break down both his advanced stat line as well as some raw data in order to predict where he will fall on this spectrum.

Offensive Profile

Barrel Accuracy

We begin with the largest question mark in Won-Bin’s game in the form of his burgeoning bat-to-ball skills. He isn’t expected to become Luis Arraez at the dish, but he ought to nail the sweet spot more consistently if he wants to fully extrapolate his plus raw power potential.

Launch angle density charts are a nice way to visually map out a player’s range of batted balls and see how often he’s in barrel range. The horizontal axis displays the range of launch angles while the vertical axis gives the frequency at which each range was exhibited. The red bars indicate the optimal zone (between eight and 32 degrees). If you were to imagine a curve that runs tangent to each bar, it is more beneficiary for the hitter to have the highest peaks of the curve lie within this sweet spot range.

Early on, Cho is burying everything while showing elite discipline and a low whiff rate. He’s struggled to stay within the ideal threshold and has induced a wide range of batted-ball outcomes. As the season has progressed, however, WBC has done a better job of finding the optimal barrel range and giving his thunderous raw power a chance to do damage. This isn’t necessarily reflected by the sweet spot %, but rather by the increase in hard hit % and the majority of BBE clustering at or around barrel range, as shown above. Barrel% is a function of both sweet spot % and hard hit %, so working on both will naturally skyrocket his overall production.

One aspect regarding Cho’s numbers is that his low BABIP and batting average pre-breakout always suggested that his production would eventually come around.

Legendary bat flip for Won-Bin Cho on his first homer of the season!



106.2 mph

391

27 Degree Launch Angle pic.twitter.com/mEICt3aioW — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) April 18, 2023

Just look at that bat flip!

It’s worth mentioning that a batted ball failing to land in the sweet spot range can still have a high expected batting average (xBA) if hit hard enough, which, aside from the high BB%, is why the Korean import is still having some batted ball success despite the lapse in contact aptitude. Additionally, we shouldn’t compare a teenage prospect’s hard hit % on an MLB scale because younger players tend to take longer to fully convert raw strength into playable juice, so a 35% hard hit % while maintaining a ~20% K% for a 19-year-old is nothing to scoff at.

Pitch Type Breakdown

Like many young hitters, Cho handles fastballs and is capable of managing breaking balls, but has struggled mightily against offspeed pitches. He’s excelled at extending the barrel of the bat against pitches away but is unable to drop the hammerhead against those vexing changeups that have plagued him since his amateur days.

Won-Bin Cho 2023 OPS By Pitch Type Pitch Type Plate Appearances OPS Pitch Type Plate Appearances OPS Fastball 73 0.805 Offspeed 23 0.488 Breaking Ball 27 0.875

Pitch Location Breakdown

Mastering bat control is an essential part of any prospect’s ascension to the big leagues. It’s clear that Won-Bin struggles to get the barrel of the bat through much of the upper half. Conversely, he’s also capable of extending the barrel to the outer to catch up to breaking balls and will torch anything on the zone’s lower half. His quick bat speed should eventually allow him to catch up to high offerings once he learns to better time up non-fastballs, while a tweak in his attack angle will take care of the rest.

Power Output

One of Won-Bin Cho’s biggest selling points is his power potential at a 6’2 frame with plus athleticism. The difference in average EV shown above is a product of a small sample size variance and a higher hard-hit% in the latter date range.

Won-Bin Cho’s bat flip game remains undefeated. A true 80 grade.pic.twitter.com/fGy6KGCrDs — Blake Newberry (@bt_newberry) April 18, 2023

With fringy barrel accuracy, it’s reasonable to expect that Cho will go yard 25+ times a season. His power will play more toward the gaps as a young amateur, but his raw thump will yield higher production values as he gets older. WBC’s 111.1 MPH max EV on a groundball single this year is his personal best, a number that is second amongst all teenagers in the FSL behind his teammate Joshua Baez (112.0 MPH).

Speed

If his max exit velocities at nineteen weren’t impressive enough, Cho’s wheels round out the pop/speed profile that so many teams covet in their projection models. It is his athleticism that allows me to believe that he can eventually be a 60-grade centerfielder someday. Most prospect writers rate him as a 50-speed, but I’d say that his acceleration is also a plus. His 3.93 HP-1st time on this bunt-single would rank in the top 100 amongst the thousands of competitive running events in MLB this year, which is defined as any sprint speed of 23 MPH or higher on a given run. You don’t get the best view, but one can get an idea of how fast he is just from his twitchiness out of the box.

Won-Bin Cho books it down the line to leg out a bunt single pic.twitter.com/hNCz4emYbl — Adam Akbani (@AdamAkbani) May 30, 2023

Fielding

Won-Bin Cho has patrolled all three outfield spots in his professional career, including 64 innings in center field this year. Most major prospect writers project him as a long-term corner outfielder, especially as he continues to physically mature and fill out. He’s played a majority (176) of his innings in right field this year However, for now, I think ops could benefit from trying him out in centerfield more often. His route running, initial jump, and reaction times should all improve as the game continues to slow down for him. Cho has proven that he’s more than capable of covering a great deal of real estate to track a ball down; this catch a few weeks ago demonstrates his range. He covered 132 feet of ground (D-Cov) on this play, which is the most by any fielder in FSL play this year.

Won-Bin Cho showing off the wheels and range in the outfield pic.twitter.com/Xa3S8sv6wV — Adam Akbani (@AdamAkbani) May 30, 2023

Arm Strength

An overlooked aspect of his game, Won-Bin Cho is equipped with an above-average arm that allows him to consistently keep runners at bay. It grades out as a 50 in right field as his 91.2 MPH average throw velocity from the outfield is suitable for those at the 9, but if he moves to center full-time like I think he can, it’ll play as a plus arm.

Comparisons

Cho’s archetype is exactly what Major League teams should be selecting for when scouting amateur talent: a projectile, power/speed frame with an outside chance to hit. While plenty fit this mold, even fewer do so as a left-handed bat with an eagle eye at the plate, but there are a few standouts.

Untitled Player Sweet Spot % Hard Hit % Barrel % AVG/BABIP GB% wRC+ Avg EV (MPH) Max EV (MPH) BB% K% MLB OAA Percentile Player Sweet Spot % Hard Hit % Barrel % AVG/BABIP GB% wRC+ Avg EV (MPH) Max EV (MPH) BB% K% MLB OAA Percentile Won-Bin Cho 23.5 32.1 3.7 0.268/0.341 57.7 120 84.9 111.1 13.9 20.8 N/A James Outman 33.3 41 11.4 0.238/0.333 36.2 117 88.4 110.7 9.6 35 87 Brandon Marsh 37.1 48.5 8.2 0.273/0.396 45.3 131 92.8 110.6 13.6 30.7 93 Brandon Nimmo 32.3 49.4 5.5 0.306/0.371 49.4 138 92.3 111.9 11.2 19.1 85 Lars Nootbaar 29.1 44.4 9.4 0.266/0.327 53.9 118 89.8 109.8 15.8 20.7 78

I want to emphasize once again that Cho is still extremely raw as a hitter, and that these are not one-for-one comparisons. Still, it’s interesting to see the different avenues his development could take should he continue ascending up prospect lists.

No introduction is needed for James Outman. The Dodger rookie looked to be running away with not only the Rookie of the Year Honors, but his play launched him into the MVP conversation early on. Like Cho, both struggle to make consistent contact, play an elite outfield, and patiently hit for power from the left side. Outman differs in his ability to lift, as shown by his 36.2% GB% and numerous moonshots on national television. Cho already hits for more raw power despite being seven years Outman’s junior, so it’s possible that with added lift could come more production at the expense of a higher whiff rate.

The first of two Brandons, Mr. Marsh was acquired by the Phillies in exchange for premier catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe. He turned in one of the best performances in all of baseball for the month of April and projects to be an anchor in Philadelphia’s long-term plans. He’s a more well-rounded version of what Cho could become, as he combines both barrel accuracy and bat speed while playing an elite centerfield. Marsh is whiff-heavy, however, and his raw power doesn’t compare to Won-Bin’s.

Brandon Nimmo is the other and compares very similarly to Marsh except for his whiff%. He resigned with the New York Mets after a standout 2022 season. Throughout his career, Nimmo has struggled to stay healthy but he’s been on the field for all but one rest day in 2023. Nimmo more closely resembles Cho in that they both maintain a stellar K% while walking, playing elite defense, and hitting for power.

Lastly, we have our very own Lars Nootbaar. This is probably the closest comparison that I could find for Cho, as both labor to match barrel accuracy with their impressive raw power numbers. Nootbaar hits the ball harder more often, but the rest of their peripherals look eerily similar. Either is capable of playing centerfield with elite wheels and a solid arm for the position. Won-Bin is obviously lightyears behind in the contact accuracy department, but it’s easy to see how the two stack up against one another, especially when considering their respective stardoms.

Final Thoughts

It’s no secret that the Cardinals have themselves a project in Won-Bin Cho; he’s a groundball machine whose inability to barrel the ball might be his ultimate demise as a prospect. On the other hand, he has tools loud enough to become yet another Randy Flores success story if he puts it all together. He’s one of the stronger teenagers in the minors. Given that power carries hitters in the absence of contact skills, few prospects in baseball have his type of overall package and I’m excited to see where his career takes him.

