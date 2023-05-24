 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for May 24, 2023

game 51

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this evening at 5:40 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS REDS
Lars Nootbaar - CF Jonathan India - 2B
Paul Goldschmidt - DH Matt McLain - SS
Nolan Gorman - 2B Spencer Steer - 1B
Nolan Arenado - 3B Tyler Stephenson - C
Willson Contreras - C Nick Senzel - LF
Brendan Donovan - 1B Stuart Fairchild - RF
Tommy Edman - SS Kevin Newman - 3B
Alec Burleson - LF Luke Maile - DH
Oscar Mercado - RF Jose Barrero - CF
Steven Matz - LHP Ben Lively - RHP

