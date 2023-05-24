St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for May 24, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this evening at 5:40 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|REDS
|Lars Nootbaar - CF
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Paul Goldschmidt - DH
|Matt McLain - SS
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Spencer Steer - 1B
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Willson Contreras - C
|Nick Senzel - LF
|Brendan Donovan - 1B
|Stuart Fairchild - RF
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Kevin Newman - 3B
|Alec Burleson - LF
|Luke Maile - DH
|Oscar Mercado - RF
|Jose Barrero - CF
|Steven Matz - LHP
|Ben Lively - RHP
