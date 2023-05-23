 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for May 23, 2023

game 50

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this evening at 5:40 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS REDS
Lars Nootbaar - CF TJ Friedl - CF
Paul Goldschmidt - DH Matt McLain - SS
Nolan Gorman - 2B Jonathan India - DH
Nolan Arenado - 3B Jake Fraley - LF
Willson Contreras - C Tyler Stephenson - C
Paul DeJong - SS Spencer Steer - 1B
Brendan Donovan - 1B Nick Senzel - 3B
Tommy Edman - RF Wil Myers - RF
Alec Burleson - LF Kevin Newman - 2B
Adam Wainwright - RHP Graham Ashcraft - RHP

