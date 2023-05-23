St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for May 23, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this evening at 5:40 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups CARDINALS REDS Lars Nootbaar - CF TJ Friedl - CF Paul Goldschmidt - DH Matt McLain - SS Nolan Gorman - 2B Jonathan India - DH Nolan Arenado - 3B Jake Fraley - LF Willson Contreras - C Tyler Stephenson - C Paul DeJong - SS Spencer Steer - 1B Brendan Donovan - 1B Nick Senzel - 3B Tommy Edman - RF Wil Myers - RF Alec Burleson - LF Kevin Newman - 2B Adam Wainwright - RHP Graham Ashcraft - RHP