St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for May 23, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this evening at 5:40 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|REDS
|Lars Nootbaar - CF
|TJ Friedl - CF
|Paul Goldschmidt - DH
|Matt McLain - SS
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Jonathan India - DH
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Jake Fraley - LF
|Willson Contreras - C
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Spencer Steer - 1B
|Brendan Donovan - 1B
|Nick Senzel - 3B
|Tommy Edman - RF
|Wil Myers - RF
|Alec Burleson - LF
|Kevin Newman - 2B
|Adam Wainwright - RHP
|Graham Ashcraft - RHP
Loading comments...