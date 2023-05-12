VEB Podcast: Jeff Jones on Willson Contreras & more!

Y’all! This was a good one!

Jeff Jones, Cardinals reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat joined writers Adam, Gabe, and I for a wide-reaching and highly informative podcast! Most of the conversation centered around the Willson Contreras situation. We covered the Cardinals’ expectations for the position, the impact of Yadier Molina on how the organization views the position, and how that trickles down to Andrew Knizner and Ivan Herrera.

Then we talked about the vibe in the clubhouse and reporting. We also speculated a bit on Oli Marmol’s future. Jeff Jones is pretty bullish on Marmol remaining as the manager, but he did have some very interesting and previously unreported — as far as I’ve seen — things to say about how things ended with both Mike Maddux and Jeff Albert. That info alone is worthy of listening to this one!

We end with some roster mechanics and speculation on Zack Thompson, Andre Pallante, Steven Matz, Jack Flaherty, and Matthew Liberatore.

That’s the summary. Here’s the content. As always, audio and video formats are available. Both here and through your favorite podcast outlets.

Thanks again to Jeff Jones for joining us!

Next up we circle back to Cardinals’ prospect and 2020 draftee, Ian Bedell! We were scheduled to have Bedell on this week, but he kindly switched with us in order to cover the Willson Contreras issue with Jeff Jones. Thanks Ian! We’re looking forward to talking to you soon.