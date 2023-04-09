Jordan Walker has a nine-game hit streak

There isn't a full recap scheduled for today, but perhaps it is for the best we don't have to immortalize that game in print here. There was a bright spot in the game though: Jordan Walker has hit in his ninth game in a row, tying a Cardinals record for hit streak to start a career.

A nine-game hitting streak to start his career for Jordan Walker ties Magneuris Sierra's franchise record. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) April 9, 2023

He also ties Ted Williams for hit streak to start a career for a player 20 or younger.

Longest hitting streak to start career, age 20 or younger #STLCards



1912 Eddie Murphy: 12

2023 Jordan Walker: 9

1939 Ted Williams: 9

pic.twitter.com/1TybThYG2Z — Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) April 9, 2023

Let’s step back and be honest with ourselves for a second — this very specific record doesn't really indicate anything about Walker’s future. We all know this. Does that make it any less fun to see Jordan Walker hit really well right off the bat (heehee see what I did there?) and be on a list with Ted Williams? Nope — it’s still great.

May you all have a peaceful Sunday evening — we will be back at it tomorrow!