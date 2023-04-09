 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jordan Walker has a nine-game hit streak

and a club record!

By lil_scooter93
/ new
MLB: APR 08 Cardinals at Brewers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There isn't a full recap scheduled for today, but perhaps it is for the best we don't have to immortalize that game in print here. There was a bright spot in the game though: Jordan Walker has hit in his ninth game in a row, tying a Cardinals record for hit streak to start a career.

He also ties Ted Williams for hit streak to start a career for a player 20 or younger.

Let’s step back and be honest with ourselves for a second — this very specific record doesn't really indicate anything about Walker’s future. We all know this. Does that make it any less fun to see Jordan Walker hit really well right off the bat (heehee see what I did there?) and be on a list with Ted Williams? Nope — it’s still great.

May you all have a peaceful Sunday evening — we will be back at it tomorrow!

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...