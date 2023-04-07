St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for April 7, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Milwaukee Brewers this evening at 7;10 pm CT. Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|BREWERS
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Christian Yelich - LF
|Alec Burleson - LF
|Jesse Winker - DH
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Willy Adames - SS
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Rowdy Tellez - 1B
|Willson Contreras - C
|William Contreras - C
|Tyler O'Neill - CF
|Garrett Mitchell - CF
|Nolan Gorman - DH
|Brian Anderson - 3B
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Brice Turang - 2B
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Joey Wiemer - RF
|Jack Flaherty - RHP
|Brandon Woodruff - RHP
