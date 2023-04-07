 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for April 7, 2023

game 7

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Milwaukee Brewers this evening at 7;10 pm CT. Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS BREWERS
Brendan Donovan - 2B Christian Yelich - LF
Alec Burleson - LF Jesse Winker - DH
Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Willy Adames - SS
Nolan Arenado - 3B Rowdy Tellez - 1B
Willson Contreras - C William Contreras - C
Tyler O'Neill - CF Garrett Mitchell - CF
Nolan Gorman - DH Brian Anderson - 3B
Jordan Walker - RF Brice Turang - 2B
Tommy Edman - SS Joey Wiemer - RF
Jack Flaherty - RHP Brandon Woodruff - RHP

