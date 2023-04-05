4/5/23: Cards vs. Braves Game Thread (Plus News & Notes)

Good morning, Viva El Birdos!

It’s a Wednesday afternoon gameday thread! I’ll be live Tweeting and posting during the game today, so it should make for a fun afternoon of working/not working together.

This series against the Braves has been pain. Hopefully the rotation can get itself right soon because there will always be days like Tuesday night when the offense can’t seem to get itself on the same page.

Speaking of that, the whole hullabaloo with Marmol and Tyler O’Neill has now made the rounds. I don’t feel the need to rehash the whole thing here, so I’ll post the link to John Denton’s article over at stlcardinals.com if you missed the fun.

‘Unacceptable’: Marmol questions O’Neill’s effort on bases

And Heather gave you plenty of fodder right here on the site.

While I, as a blogger who relies on players and coaches talking the media, appreciate Oli’s candor, I’m not sure that calling O’Neill out to the media is the best approach.

Sometimes Marmol just needs to pull a Andy Reid and say, “yeah, we are going to take a look at that, but we know Tyler is a competitor and we’ll get it right.” — Jason Hill (@JPHill_Cards) April 5, 2023

You don’t have to go full Bill Belicheck, for those of you football fans who understand the reference. But you also don’t have to create the story for the media.

Feel free to chirp about that in the comments or on Heather’s post while we’re waiting for the game to get underway.

Speaking of the game, here are today’s lineups:

Cardinals:

No Contreras, O'Neill in today's Cardinals lineup. Carlson returns to CF. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/MW9ZZfnX0B — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 5, 2023

Atlanta:

Acuña Jr. 9

Olson 3

Riley 5

d’Arnaud 2

Harris II 8

Albies 4

Ozuna DH

Rosario 7

Arcia 6

Elder 1

I also have some news and notes to bring to you from the first week of the season. Let’s start with some of the good stuff:

Happy Birthday to Tommy Herr!

Happy 67th Birthday to #CardsHOF 2B & World Series Champion, Tom Herr! pic.twitter.com/S9BGEZhnw9 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 4, 2023

Here’s a little Hall of Fame profile on Herr from the Cardinals media:

And not to overshadow Herr, but Scott Rolen is another year older, too.

Happy 48th Birthday to Hall of Famer & World Series Champion, Scott Rolen. pic.twitter.com/gJrljxi2Jb — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 4, 2023

The best the internet provided yesterday came from Brewers fans:

OMG THESE BREWERS FANS ARE DRESSED UP AS CATS BECAUSE EDUARDO ESCOBAR IS AFRAID OF CATS pic.twitter.com/DD249kbKVm — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 5, 2023

And the Tyler Motter content you all both want and need:

Taylor Motter's been around so long that his debut game in a game for the Rays where Evan Longoria and Dana Eveland appeared.



This is his all-time EV leaderboard, inc. spring/post. He's 33. If *this* is the new Cardinals Devils Magic guy, we need an entirely new term for it. pic.twitter.com/ytkYlEeqha — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) April 5, 2023

And some bad, too, but not too much because it’s still early April and these games don’t count yet, right?

Through five games, in their first time through the opponent's lineup, St. Louis starting pitchers have a 16.20 ERA and have been smashed for 4 homers, 3 doubles, a .526 average, .921 slug and a 1.499 OPS. #STLCards — Bernie Miklasz (@miklasz) April 5, 2023

That's all from me. Enjoy the game!