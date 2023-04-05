 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

4/5/23: Cards vs. Braves Game Thread (Plus News & Notes)

It’s a day-game, game thread plus news and notes!

By J. P. Hill
/ new
Atlanta Braves v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Good morning, Viva El Birdos!

It’s a Wednesday afternoon gameday thread! I’ll be live Tweeting and posting during the game today, so it should make for a fun afternoon of working/not working together.

This series against the Braves has been pain. Hopefully the rotation can get itself right soon because there will always be days like Tuesday night when the offense can’t seem to get itself on the same page.

Speaking of that, the whole hullabaloo with Marmol and Tyler O’Neill has now made the rounds. I don’t feel the need to rehash the whole thing here, so I’ll post the link to John Denton’s article over at stlcardinals.com if you missed the fun.

‘Unacceptable’: Marmol questions O’Neill’s effort on bases

And Heather gave you plenty of fodder right here on the site.

While I, as a blogger who relies on players and coaches talking the media, appreciate Oli’s candor, I’m not sure that calling O’Neill out to the media is the best approach.

You don’t have to go full Bill Belicheck, for those of you football fans who understand the reference. But you also don’t have to create the story for the media.

Feel free to chirp about that in the comments or on Heather’s post while we’re waiting for the game to get underway.

Speaking of the game, here are today’s lineups:

Cardinals:

Atlanta:

Acuña Jr. 9
Olson 3
Riley 5
d’Arnaud 2
Harris II 8
Albies 4
Ozuna DH
Rosario 7
Arcia 6

Elder 1

I also have some news and notes to bring to you from the first week of the season. Let’s start with some of the good stuff:

Happy Birthday to Tommy Herr!

Here’s a little Hall of Fame profile on Herr from the Cardinals media:

And not to overshadow Herr, but Scott Rolen is another year older, too.

The best the internet provided yesterday came from Brewers fans:

And the Tyler Motter content you all both want and need:

And some bad, too, but not too much because it’s still early April and these games don’t count yet, right?

That’s all from me. Enjoy the game!

