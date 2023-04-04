 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves - A game thread for April 3, 2023

game 5

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Braves this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups

BRAVES CARDINALS
Ronald Acuna - RF Tommy Edman - SS
Matt Olson - 1B Dylan Carlson - LF
Austin Riley - 3B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Travis d'Arnaud - DH Nolan Arenado - 3B
Ozzie Albies - 2B Willson Contreras - C
Michael Harris - CF Tyler O'Neill - CF
Sean Murphy - C Jordan Walker - RF
Orlando Arcia - SS Juan Yepez - DH
Kevin Pillar - LF Taylor Motter - 2B
Dylan Dodd - LHP Steven Matz - LHP

