St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves - A game thread for April 3, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Braves this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|BRAVES
|CARDINALS
|Ronald Acuna - RF
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Alec Burleson - LF
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Travis d'Arnaud - C
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Michael Harris - CF
|Willson Contreras - C
|Ozzie Albies - 2B
|Nolan Gorman - DH
|Marcell Ozuna - DH
|Tyler O'Neill - CF
|Eddie Rosario - LF
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Orlando Arcia - SS
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Charlie Morton - RHP
|Jake Woodford - RHP
