St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves - A game thread for April 3, 2023

game 4

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Braves this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups

BRAVES CARDINALS
Ronald Acuna - RF Brendan Donovan - 2B
Matt Olson - 1B Alec Burleson - LF
Austin Riley - 3B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Travis d'Arnaud - C Nolan Arenado - 3B
Michael Harris - CF Willson Contreras - C
Ozzie Albies - 2B Nolan Gorman - DH
Marcell Ozuna - DH Tyler O'Neill - CF
Eddie Rosario - LF Jordan Walker - RF
Orlando Arcia - SS Tommy Edman - SS
Charlie Morton - RHP Jake Woodford - RHP

