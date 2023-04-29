VEB Podcast: April Was Rough. It Will Get Better.

April is nearly in the books.

I’m not into book burning, but this time I might make an exception.

The Cardinals somehow didn’t play that bad this month (statistically) and were still terrible. The offense was good when they weren’t spreading hits out in such a way as to minimize scoring opportunities. The bullpen was stellar when they weren’t blowing late leads in shocking fashion. Jordan Montgomery produced at an ace quality level... and that’s all I will say about the rotation. The news that the club’s exciting young prospect was getting sent down to AAA was that extra special kick in the pants to really finish out a disappointing month. But, hey! We have Paul DeJong back and the Pirates can’t be that good can they? The playoffs are still reachable.

The VEB writing team downed a few antidepressants and committed a full hour and ten minutes to talking about it. And somehow we come out optimistic! This is not a feel-bad pod. It’s a feel-good pod.

As always, you can watch us stare at our computer/phone screens. Or listen to us while you find something better to do with your life.

