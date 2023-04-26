Jordan Walker demoted, Taylor Motter promoted

Cardinals have optioned Jordan Walker and brought back Taylor Motter from Memphis — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) April 26, 2023

I’ll have more on this tomorrow, but felt this was worthy to share right now. The Cardinals decided to demote young prospect Jordan Walker, and promote Taylor Motter. I confess I don’t understand the Motter part (Juan Yepez is in AAA), but I assume this is a playing time thing. Jordan Walker and Yepez need to play, Taylor Motter does not. Still weird to have both Paul DeJong and Motter on the roster.

Also surprising: kind of a quick trigger. But again, I’ll talk more about this in tomorrow’s post, for now, debate it amongst yourselves.