St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants - A game thread for April 25, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the San Francisco Giants this evening at 8:45 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|GIANTS
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|LaMonte Wade - LF
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Michael Conforto - RF
|Nolan Gorman - DH
|J.D. Davis - 3B
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Joc Pederson - DH
|Willson Contreras - C
|Mike Yastrzemski - CF
|Alec Burleson - LF
|Thairo Estrada - 2B
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Brandon Crawford - SS
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Blake Sabol - C
|Tommy Edman - SS
|David Villar - 1B
|Jake Woodford - RHP
|Jakob Junis - RHP
