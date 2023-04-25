 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants - A game thread for April 25, 2023

game 24

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the San Francisco Giants this evening at 8:45 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS GIANTS
Lars Nootbaar - RF LaMonte Wade - LF
Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Michael Conforto - RF
Nolan Gorman - DH J.D. Davis - 3B
Nolan Arenado - 3B Joc Pederson - DH
Willson Contreras - C Mike Yastrzemski - CF
Alec Burleson - LF Thairo Estrada - 2B
Dylan Carlson - CF Brandon Crawford - SS
Brendan Donovan - 2B Blake Sabol - C
Tommy Edman - SS David Villar - 1B
Jake Woodford - RHP Jakob Junis - RHP

