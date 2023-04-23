Filed under: St. Louis Cardinals Game Threads St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners - A game thread for April 23, 2023 game 22 By lil_scooter93 Apr 23, 2023, 3:10pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners - A game thread for April 23, 2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Seattle Mariners this afternoon at 3:10 pm CT. More From Viva El Birdos The Cardinals Rotation Isn’t Going To Fix Itself Can Nolan Gorman Sustain His Breakout? Mikolas, bullpen falter late, Cardinals drop game two in Seattle, 5-4 St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners - A game thread for April 22, 2023 Hernandez Leads Seattle’s Scoring Attack, Redbirds Unable to Generate Offense in 5-2 loss to Mariners Lars Nootbaar Has a 43.5% Walk Rate and Is a Superstar Loading comments...
Loading comments...