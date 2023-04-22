Hernandez Leads Seattle’s Scoring Attack, Redbirds Unable to Generate Offense in 5-2 loss to Mariners

Last night’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners was yet another frustrating loss. The stars of the northwest proved they were not to be underestimated, winning the matchup 5-2.

Seattle starter George Kirby twirled a beauty last night, throwing six innings while allowing just two runs on three hits and no walks. He struck out five before handing the ball over to the bullpen.

Steven Matz had a respectable outing himself, and while he took the loss allowing four earned on four hits and two walks, he fanned seven hitters in the process. Both of his walks were his final two hitters, which could be more fatigue than control issues.

The game got off to a promising start for the Cardinals as they took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning. A Nolan Arenado single began the attack for the Redbirds, which was quickly followed up by a George Kirby misfire that beaned Willson Contreras. Up came star rookie Jordan Walker, who ripped a 105.2 MPH double the opposite way to score both runners.

However, the Mariners quickly started to turn things around. In the bottom half of the second inning, Mariners’ outfielder Jarred Kelenic knocked a single up the middle to halve the lead at 2-1. His comeback story continues to be one of baseball’s best stories this young season.

The bats were silent until the fourth inning, where further damage occurred in the form of Teoscar Hernandez. He took Steven Matz deep to center to knot the game up at two for his fourth long-ball of the season, as Teoscar continues his scorching-hot start to begin the campaign

It was a tough night for reliever Drew VerHagen, who allowed a key run for the Mariners in relief of Steven Matz. Seattle took control in the sixth inning, as the scoring attack began with free passes to Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez, followed by a Drew VerHagen wild pitch that advanced both runners. An RBI double from former Dodger AJ Pollock was the killer shot as the Mariners never looked back, taking a 4-2 lead.

The fifth and final run proved to be the ultimate dagger; Teoscar Hernandez had managed to reach first on a dropped third strike, where he advanced to third on Pollock’s double and eventually scored on a Jarred Kelenic sacrifice fly.

The score would wind up holding firm, as the Cardinals failed to muster any sort of credible offensive attack last night. St. Louis only generated three hits for the game while Mariners’ relief was electric; setup man Justin Topa slammed the door shut with a 1-2-3 eighth inning while fanning two, securing a hold for Seattle.

Chris Stratton was tasked with holding down the fort for a potential ninth-inning comeback, as he himself also punched out two Mariners’ hitters, albeit giving up a walk in the process. He continues to be a crucial piece out of the bullpen.

Paul Sewald picked up the save, retiring St. Louis’ 2-3-4 hitters to secure a 1-0 lead in the weekend series. Alec Burleson lined out softly to first, while Goldschmidt and Arenado failed to get anything going on their end. It was a game of misfortune for reigning MVP Paul Goldschmidt, as he registered two batted ball events over 100 MPH. However, both wound up being sharply hit outs to well-positioned defenders.

Ace Miles Mikolas looks to turn around what has been a disappointing season so far. The Redbirds will have their work cut out for them, as they take on an early AL Cy Young frontrunner in Luis Castillo. Castillo is a familiar foe, formerly pitching for intra-divisional rival Cincinnati Reds. Game two of the three-game set begins tonight at 8:40 PM CT.

Thanks for reading, and I hope you have a fantastic Saturday.