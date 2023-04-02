 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays - A game thread for April 2, 2023

game 3

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon at 1:15 pm CT. Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS CARDINALS
George Springer - RF Brendan Donovan - 2B
Bo Bichette - SS Alec Burleson - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Daulton Varsho - CF Nolan Arenado - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - DH Willson Contreras - C
Matt Chapman - 3B Nolan Gorman - DH
Whit Merrifield - LF Jordan Walker - RF
Danny Jansen - C Dylan Carlson - CF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Tommy Edman - SS
Chris Bassitt - RHP J. Montgomery - LHP

