St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays - A game thread for April 2, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon at 1:15 pm CT. Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|CARDINALS
|George Springer - RF
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Alec Burleson - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Willson Contreras - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Nolan Gorman - DH
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
|J. Montgomery - LHP
Loading comments...