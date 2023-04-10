4/10 Game Recap: Cards Lose 7-4 to the Rockies

The Cardinals fell to the Rockies 7-4 in Colorado and dropped to 3-7 on the season.

Steven Matz got knocked around for 6 runs over 5 and 2/3’rds innings. Drew VerHagen and Chris Stratton were able to stop the bleeding but the offense simply could not string enough timely hits together. The defense didn’t do much to help. The Cardinals committed two errors.

I can’t imagine why you would want to dig into the fine details of tonight’s contest, but if you do, here are all the relevant links over at Baseball Savant.

Baseball Savant Boxscore

Baseball Savant Statcast Info: Pitchers

Baseball Savant Statcast Info: Hitters

The Cardinals will have Miles Mikolas and his 9.64 season ERA going against the unscored-upon Kyle Freeland in a pivotal matchup tomorrow. I’m not going to say that any matchup in early April is a must-win, but the Cardinals really can’t leave Colorado with another series loss.

The night is yours, Viva El Birdos. Chat away. Hopefully, you can find something better to talk about than that baseball game.