 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays - A game thread for April 1, 2023

game 2

By lil_scooter93
/ new

Weird weather today, but as of now the St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon at 1:15 pm CT. Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS CARDINALS
George Springer - RF Brendan Donovan - 2B
Bo Bichette - SS Alec Burleson - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Daulton Varsho - LF Nolan Arenado - 3B
Matt Chapman - 3B Nolan Gorman - DH
Brandon Belt - DH Tyler O'Neill - CF
Danny Jansen - C Jordan Walker - RF
Cavan Biggio - 2B Andrew Knizner - C
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Tommy Edman - SS
Kevin Gausman - RHP Jack Flaherty - RHP

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...