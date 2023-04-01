St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays - A game thread for April 1, 2023

Weird weather today, but as of now the St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon at 1:15 pm CT. Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS CARDINALS George Springer - RF Brendan Donovan - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Alec Burleson - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF Nolan Arenado - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Nolan Gorman - DH Brandon Belt - DH Tyler O'Neill - CF Danny Jansen - C Jordan Walker - RF Cavan Biggio - 2B Andrew Knizner - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Tommy Edman - SS Kevin Gausman - RHP Jack Flaherty - RHP