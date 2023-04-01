St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays - A game thread for April 1, 2023

Weird weather today, but as of now the St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon at 1:15 pm CT. Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|CARDINALS
|George Springer - RF
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Alec Burleson - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Nolan Gorman - DH
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Tyler O'Neill - CF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Jack Flaherty - RHP
