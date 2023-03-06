Lars Nootbaar is having a great time in Japan - A Hunt and Peck

The World Baseball Classic begins Tuesday and the St. Louis Cardinals have 17 players from their organization representing 11 different countries in the tournament. As the clock ticks down to game time, the players have been preparing to play alongside their new teammates. Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is in Tokyo, Japan as Team Japan takes on Team China March 9 at 4 am CST. By the looks of it, he is having a great time.

Shohei Ohtani teaching Lars Nootbaar how to throw his splitter in the Samurai Japan dugout | Reddit

Nootbaar after the team huddle: “What did they say?”



His interpreter: “I couldn’t hear shit”



Posted on Samurai Japan’s official account lolpic.twitter.com/KhW8D4KXNI — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) March 3, 2023

Tommy Edman will also be in Japan for the World Baseball Classic representing Team Korea. Korea and Australia will face off March 8 at 9:00 pm CDT.

Baseball history.



Tommy Edman’s first plate appearance for Korea. He becomes the first Korean-American, and first non-citizen, to play for the Korean national team. pic.twitter.com/KLlInNqB00 — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) March 6, 2023

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Miles Mikolas, and Adam Wainwright represent team USA on March 12 at 9:00 pm CDT against Team Mexico facing fellow Cardinals organization members JoJo Romero and Giovanny Gallegos.

On the Viva El Birdos podcast we were able to speak with the wonderful Katie Woo from The Athletic and ask her about the Cardinals having so many players participating in the WBC. She mentioned how it is an honor and exciting for the players to participate and it is good for the sport to demonstrate the cultural differences in how it is played across the world. I could not agree more. The World Baseball Classic is one of my favorite baseball things — it is just baseball at its most precious and wholesome to me. To me, it just looks like the players are truly having a blast and that is my favorite thing to watch. Lars Nootbaar is going to be so fun to watch and I can’t wait for more people to enjoying watching him play baseball.

what else is going on in baseball...

Zack Greinke is calling his own pitches on PitchCom and shaking himself off



(h/t @PitchingNinja) pic.twitter.com/zwpjqqwKCs — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 5, 2023

what the cardinals are up to...

Jordan Walker turns around 98 mph for the #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/CNp7TPLdRF — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) March 4, 2023

Jordan Walker's Spring Training totals ranks after his SECOND HOMER today:



Hits: 9 (1st)

Extra-base hits: 6 (1st)

Home runs: 3 (T-1st)

Total bases: 21 (1st)

Average: .500 (T-1st)

OBP: .500 (T-4th)

SLG: 1.167 (1st)

OPS: 1.667 (1st) — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) March 4, 2023

