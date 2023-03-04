 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread - Cards vs. Nationals

No TV broadcast again but there is a radio stream.

By Blake Newberry
MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

I still don’t understand how we don’t have more TV broadcasts of Spring Training games in the year 2023, but here we are.

Here’s the lineup for today:

More Jordan Walker and Moises Gomez but it’s cool to see Mike Antico getting a start. He swiped 67 bags last year and I would be shocked if he didn’t attempt to take one today (if he gets on base).

And here’s the Nationals lineup, which has a heavy Cardinals flare:

You know what to do, VEB. Post away.

