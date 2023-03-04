Game Thread - Cards vs. Nationals

I still don’t understand how we don’t have more TV broadcasts of Spring Training games in the year 2023, but here we are.
Here’s the lineup for today:
Some updates: The hope is Paul DeJong can begin fielding his position by early next week, Monday the earliest.— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 4, 2023
Sounds like a precautionary no-throw for Dylan Carlson for the next two days. He’s dealing with some arm soreness from Thursday.
Also here’s the lineup: pic.twitter.com/MxcVlpUOkN
More Jordan Walker and Moises Gomez but it’s cool to see Mike Antico getting a start. He swiped 67 bags last year and I would be shocked if he didn’t attempt to take one today (if he gets on base).
And here’s the Nationals lineup, which has a heavy Cardinals flare:
Today’s game will be available on 106.7.⁰⁰#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/6X0ZA6r4xi— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 4, 2023
You know what to do, VEB. Post away.
Loading comments...