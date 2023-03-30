Opening Day Game Thread

It’s Opening Day!

The Cardinals face off against the Toronto Blue Jays — a strange opening matchup — for their 141st season in pursuit of their 12th World Series championship!

Here’s the schedule of events for the day (courtesy of KSDK):

12 pm — Busch Stadium Gates will open

12 - 2 pm — Batting practice

2:25 pm — Pregame ceremonies begin with coverage from Bally Sports.

2:50 pm — Player introductions

3 pm — Canadian National Anthem

3:01 pm — the US National Anthem and Color Guard presentation

3:05 pm — the Cardinals’ newest National Baseball Hall of Famer, Scott Rolen, will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday. I presume he will run in from third base, do a barehand scoop, and fire it to the plate at 88 mph.

3:10 pm — Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the first pitch of the 2023 season.

Opening Day Lineups:

Cardinals Opening Day lineup by 2022 wRC+:



129

125

177

151

132

101

107

128 (AA)

108



That is simply an elite lineup. https://t.co/6oNbWaDpf5 — Blake Newberry (@bt_newberry) March 30, 2023

Our 26 to start '23! pic.twitter.com/6orNQ1NTqG — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2023

Opening Day News and Notes

Jordan Walker, on the excitement of playing Opening Day at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/939n1Eg7mr — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) March 29, 2023

Contreras had a special shoe designed to pay tribute to Yadier Molina. ⁦@Cardinals⁩ pic.twitter.com/SS0GsELNwq — Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) March 29, 2023

Video: Miles Mikolas talks about starting opening day https://t.co/MsQ6Zs7O16 — STL Cardinals News (@STLCardsNews) March 29, 2023

The Cardinals will wear this patch for Bruce Sutter, modeled here on Zack Thompson’s left sleeve: pic.twitter.com/cRTM1ewsC3 — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) March 29, 2023

#stlcards will designate LHP Anthony Misiewicz for assignment to clear a spot on 40-man roster for Jordan Walker.



That process is happening now. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 29, 2023

Happy Opening Day St Louis! #12in23 — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) March 30, 2023

And to get you all going this afternoon: