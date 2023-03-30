 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening Day Game Thread

It’s Opening Day. The Cardinals are at home. Here comes the king!

By J. P. Hill
/ new

It’s Opening Day!

The Cardinals face off against the Toronto Blue Jays — a strange opening matchup — for their 141st season in pursuit of their 12th World Series championship!

Here’s the schedule of events for the day (courtesy of KSDK):

12 pm — Busch Stadium Gates will open

12 - 2 pm — Batting practice

2:25 pm — Pregame ceremonies begin with coverage from Bally Sports.

2:50 pm — Player introductions

3 pm — Canadian National Anthem

3:01 pm — the US National Anthem and Color Guard presentation

3:05 pm — the Cardinals’ newest National Baseball Hall of Famer, Scott Rolen, will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday. I presume he will run in from third base, do a barehand scoop, and fire it to the plate at 88 mph.

3:10 pm — Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the first pitch of the 2023 season.

Opening Day Lineups:

Opening Day News and Notes

And to get you all going this afternoon:

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...