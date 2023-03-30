Opening Day Game Thread

It’s Opening Day!
The Cardinals face off against the Toronto Blue Jays — a strange opening matchup — for their 141st season in pursuit of their 12th World Series championship!
Here’s the schedule of events for the day (courtesy of KSDK):
12 pm — Busch Stadium Gates will open
12 - 2 pm — Batting practice
2:25 pm — Pregame ceremonies begin with coverage from Bally Sports.
2:50 pm — Player introductions
3 pm — Canadian National Anthem
3:01 pm — the US National Anthem and Color Guard presentation
3:05 pm — the Cardinals’ newest National Baseball Hall of Famer, Scott Rolen, will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday. I presume he will run in from third base, do a barehand scoop, and fire it to the plate at 88 mph.
3:10 pm — Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the first pitch of the 2023 season.
Opening Day Lineups:
Our 2023 #OpeningDaySTL lineup! pic.twitter.com/3X6HoPUgd9— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2023
Cardinals Opening Day lineup by 2022 wRC+:— Blake Newberry (@bt_newberry) March 30, 2023
129
125
177
151
132
101
107
128 (AA)
108
That is simply an elite lineup. https://t.co/6oNbWaDpf5
Our 26 to start '23! pic.twitter.com/6orNQ1NTqG— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2023
Opening Day News and Notes
Jordan Walker, on the excitement of playing Opening Day at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/939n1Eg7mr— Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) March 29, 2023
Contreras had a special shoe designed to pay tribute to Yadier Molina. @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/SS0GsELNwq— Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) March 29, 2023
Video: Miles Mikolas talks about starting opening day https://t.co/MsQ6Zs7O16— STL Cardinals News (@STLCardsNews) March 29, 2023
The Cardinals will wear this patch for Bruce Sutter, modeled here on Zack Thompson’s left sleeve: pic.twitter.com/cRTM1ewsC3— Jeff Jones (@jmjones) March 29, 2023
#stlcards will designate LHP Anthony Misiewicz for assignment to clear a spot on 40-man roster for Jordan Walker.— Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 29, 2023
That process is happening now.
Happy Opening Day St Louis! #12in23— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) March 30, 2023
And to get you all going this afternoon:
Allow me to re-introduce myself before opening day!— Jeremy A. Boyer (@JABsMusic) March 29, 2023
My name is Hov, H to the OV... just kidding it's really Jeremy.
I like the #STLCards and playing organ for games! I have a new baseball organ album coming out soon too.
But for now go check out some of my ringtones and text… https://t.co/fFXNcY7Z3d pic.twitter.com/yHpwuoKuKY
