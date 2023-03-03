Talking about baseball and overcoming fear

This is not really my style, this making announcements things, so I have struggled on how to go about writing it. I thought about just never saying anything, but then I saw a comment this morning that said “This place ever gonna get a site manager?” and well...

It’s me!

I signed the papers yesterday and got the keys to Viva El Birdos. If you have been around for awhile you already know me pretty well — I started writing my little weekly Hunt and Peck posts of baseball news back in 2014 and I still do, along with some game recaps, series previews, and a smattering of other things. I can get a little analytical, but I think from my work you will see that my main interests are the simple joy of watching baseball. Why I love this site and this community so much is because it has greatly contributed to that enjoyment for me — in fact it has made up a large part of it. I have met so many great people and learned so much because of VEB. All I want is for it to be that place for everyone else.

I’ve shied away from taking on more responsibility in the past (and by past I mean until about three weeks ago) because I didn’t want these responsibilities to interfere with something that I’ve always considered a fun hobby — honestly I still fear that might happen — but I am really passionate about this community and I feel like I owe it to the place that gave me so much to give it my best shot. At the end of the day, this place is about watching baseball with people you like.

I think there are a few things we can do better and we are working on them! I think priority number one is finding some more writers, especially to write recaps. If you are interested, please shoot me an e-mail at lil_scooter93 AT msn DOT com! Try to bear with me a bit as I try to get things sorted out and learn the reins. I also want to shoutout the rest of the writers that have been so patient and so wonderful. We have been working together to sort of keep the trains running on time here for these six or seven months and without having such a terrific and talented team around me, taking this role would be a much more challenging endeavor. I feel pretty comfortable saying we all are excited for the season to start and to be able to talk live baseball again!

I think that is all I have for now — of course feel free to e-mail me with any questions or concerns or drop them in the comments below. Now, on to your regularly scheduled programming...