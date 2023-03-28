St. Louis Cardinals are estimated to draw over 3.3 million fans - A Hunt and Peck

In 2022 the St. Louis Cardinals ranked second in attendance in all of baseball as 3.2 million fans walked through the turnstiles at Busch Stadium. That is only projected to go up in 2023. In an interview with News 4′s David Amelotti, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations Bill Dewitt III stated that the Cardinals will have sold “about 2 million plus tickets by Opening Day” and according to the St. Louis Business Journal in “an annual analysis produced by economic development group Greater St. Louis Inc. and tourism agency Explore St. Louis” the St. Louis Cardinals are estimated to draw over 3.3 million fans in 2023. This is estimated to amount to $350.2 million in economic impact to the St. Louis area from spending on tickets and at the game as well as spending at surrounding businesses on things such as lodging and food.

All of this is to say that this is some pretty good news for St. Louis. As you might recall, Busch Stadium III was built using a $45 million loan from the city after a somewhat tense period of negotiations that saw the initial bill to fund the stadium struck down and the team explore options across the Mississippi River in Madison, Illinois. Of course, the agreement was eventually struck and the loan issued, the Cardinals remained downtown, and millions of fans have flocked to St. Louis ever since!

St. Louis Cardinals’ economic impact expected to increase this season | St. Louis Business Journals

what else is going on in baseball...

Analyzing Spring Training’s Exit Velocity Leaders | Fangraphs

Kyle Schwarber’s WBC homer shows he’s one of the greatest big-game sluggers ever | SBNation

6 teams set to get City Connect uniforms in 2023 | MLB

what the cardinals are up to...

Offseason In Review: St. Louis Cardinals | MLB Trade Rumors

Who is Jordan Walker? | MLB

International Superstar Lars NOOOOTBAAR! pic.twitter.com/QLxgYIAfl0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 23, 2023

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

Cubs, Hoerner agree to 3-year, $35 million extension (source) | MLB