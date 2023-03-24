 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking: Cardinals Sign Miles Mikolas to Extension

The deal is for 2 years and $40M.

By J. P. Hill
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Sources told the Post-Dispatch, as reported by Derrick Goold, that the Cardinals have reached a contract extension with veteran starter Miles Mikolas.

Details of the contract extension are not yet announced, but the Cardinals are expected to make a statement concerning the deal later today.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information breaks.

Fox Sports is now reporting that the deal is for 2 years at $40M.

And there is more to the details. Here’s more from Jesse Rogers

Looks like I will have to update the payroll spreadsheet one more time!

Highlights of the press conference from Bally Sports:

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...