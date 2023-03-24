Breaking: Cardinals Sign Miles Mikolas to Extension

Sources told the Post-Dispatch, as reported by Derrick Goold, that the Cardinals have reached a contract extension with veteran starter Miles Mikolas.

Miles Mikolas and #stlcards have reached agreement on a contract extension beyond 2023 and are set to announce it today, sources tell the Post-Dispatch. Details of the deal not yet available. More info to come @stltoday. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 24, 2023

Details of the contract extension are not yet announced, but the Cardinals are expected to make a statement concerning the deal later today.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information breaks.

Fox Sports is now reporting that the deal is for 2 years at $40M.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas are in agreement on a 2-year, $40 million contract extension, per @JesseRogersESPN pic.twitter.com/vNuKvcby5h — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 24, 2023

And there is more to the details. Here’s more from Jesse Rogers

For those that like the breakdowns: Mikolas gets 5 mil in a signing bonus then 3 more added to his 2023 salary before two more years at $16 mil each. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 24, 2023

