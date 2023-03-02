Game Thread: Cards v. Astros

Here is a look at the #STLCards lineup for today’s game against the #Astros. Adam Wainwright will be making his final start before leaving for Arizona and the World Baseball Classic. pic.twitter.com/LLMsjYpkIg— John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 2, 2023
Is that Cooper Hjerpe’s name I see? Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that Waino and Woodford are set to go 3 innings each. Hicks and Wilking Rodriguez will appear as well. JoJo Romero is expected to make his spring debut. If you’re counting at home that’s 9 innings accounted for. If Hjerpe makes it onto the mound it will probably be because something didn’t go as planned.
Speaking of Katie Woo, she’ll be joining the writing team on the podcast tonight. We’ll publish on Saturday morning as usual. Should be a great conversation!
No TV today but it looks like there will be a radio broadcast:
Back at it this afternoon for the @Cardinals & @astros in @FlaSpringTrain play!— Matt Pauley (@MattPauleyOnAir) March 2, 2023
Wainwright goes for the #STLCards!
I hope you join @ClaibsOnline and me for the broadcast starting at 11:55 Central on https://t.co/FfkVn87LJ6 / https://t.co/3hW3IRaUcj & the @MLB app. pic.twitter.com/YHAwgp4Kmf
Talk about the game you can’t watch. Or anything else!
