Game Thread: Cards v. Astros

Here is a look at the #STLCards lineup for today’s game against the #Astros. Adam Wainwright will be making his final start before leaving for Arizona and the World Baseball Classic. pic.twitter.com/LLMsjYpkIg — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 2, 2023

Is that Cooper Hjerpe’s name I see? Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that Waino and Woodford are set to go 3 innings each. Hicks and Wilking Rodriguez will appear as well. JoJo Romero is expected to make his spring debut. If you’re counting at home that’s 9 innings accounted for. If Hjerpe makes it onto the mound it will probably be because something didn’t go as planned.

Speaking of Katie Woo, she’ll be joining the writing team on the podcast tonight. We’ll publish on Saturday morning as usual. Should be a great conversation!

No TV today but it looks like there will be a radio broadcast:

Talk about the game you can’t watch. Or anything else!